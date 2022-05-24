Patch The Imagined into a loudspeaker is the first Resistance challenge for Week 10 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Since the IO have built themselves something with obvious doomsday device vibes, it’s time for The Seven and their allies to fight back. (Again.) For this reason, you need to complete all of the Resistance challenges from the past week to unlock this challenge.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock new skins and other rewards from this season’s Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance Story Trailer