NATO | HS sources: There is no need to wait for a breakthrough in the negotiations between Finland and Turkey on Wednesday

Finland and Sweden will hold talks with Turkey on NATO membership on Wednesday.

Finland and Sweden will negotiate with Turkey on Finland’s NATO membership on Wednesday in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Finland and Sweden need NATO’s approval for their membership, but Turkey has expressed reservations about Finland’s membership.

According to HS’s three government and official sources, the negotiations should not be expected to break through. The anticipation is that Wednesday’s debates will only be the first step in a possibly weeks-long debate process.

According to sources, Finland wants to hear in the negotiations what Turkey’s shoe is squeezing when it has spoken in a critical tone about Finland’s NATO membership. Finland therefore wants to know in more detail which questions Turkey wants answers to.

“Here’s to keeping calm and looking at what’s to come,” characterizes one HS source.

To Sweden Turkey has made five formal demands for Sweden’s acceptance of NATO membership. Finland has not received a similar list.

Turkey According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will take part in the discussions from Finland Jukka Salovaara and Secretary of State for Sweden Oscar Stenström. Turkey is represented by an Adviser to the President’s Office İbrahim Kalın and the State Department Sedat Önal.

“We are sending our delegation to Ankara, in fact both Sweden and Finland. This will happen tomorrow, so the dialogue will continue, ”said the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in a panel discussion at the Davos Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has told Turkish Hürriyet that there is a written agreement in the country ‘s wishes.

Haavisto(green) assesses BTI on Sunday, that discussions to resolve the NATO dispute between Finland and Turkey will take weeks.

“At one point I said days or weeks, maybe now the precautionary principle is said to be weeks,” Haavisto said.

Turkey has expressed opposition to Finland’s and Sweden’s membership of NATO. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused countries of, among other things, ‘hosting terrorists’, referring, inter alia, to the Kurdish PKK, which the EU has described as a terrorist organization.

President Sauli Niinistö talked to Erdoğan on Saturday. Niinistö told Erdoğan that Finland condemned terrorism in all its forms.