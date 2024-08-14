We are a couple of days away from that Fortnite start with the fourth season of its chapter 5. This will be called Absolute Doom and will once again have collaboration with different Marvel characters and objects. Here we tell you everything you need to know to get ready for their arrival.

The first thing you should know is that Fortnite: Absolute Doom starts this August 16th. The exact start time has not yet been revealed, but it will likely be in the early hours of the morning. So by the afternoon the island will be ready for you to join in on some matches.

Among the changes in Season 4, Episode 5 are new Marvel-related locations on the island. Among these we have Latveria, inspired by Doctor Doom’s hometown. There is also The Raft, the famous mega prison for people with superpowers. Both will be locations to visit and more will surely arrive as the season progresses.

The trailers for this new season of Fortnite They also show that We will have the ability to use Captain America’s shield, Black Panther’s claws and Iron Man’s gloves as weapons. We’ll probably see more Marvel weapons return over time, like the Infinity Gauntlet or Thor’s powers.

Who will be invited to Fortnite: Absolute Doom?

Of course the battle pass of Fortnite: Absolute Doom There will also be special guests from Marvel and some interesting collaborations. Here are some of the characters you can unlock by collecting experience for the battle pass.

Captain Jonesy (a fusion of Jonesy with Captain America)

Doctor Doom

Emma Frost

Gwenpool

Mysterio

Peelverine

Shuri

War Machine

If you are interested in any of these skins, be sure to buy the pass. Although he also remembers that from this point on, the objects of the battle passes will be able to reach the store after 18 months.But why wait? So get ready to jump to the island this August 16th in a season that promises so much.

