The US Treasury said the group, which uses the “Trickbot” malware network, began operating in Moscow in 2014 by launching cyberattacks on companies using so-called Trojan horse viruses.

Since then, the “trickbot” viruses have infected millions of computers in the world before evolving into ransomware used to blackmail companies by encrypting their data and later asking them for money in exchange for their liberation, according to a US Treasury statement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury Department added, “members of the TrickBot group have publicly bragged about the ease of targeting medical facilities and the speed with which ransoms are paid.”

The statement announcing the sanctions included seven members of the group, some of whom were “linked to the Russian intelligence services”.

In a parallel procedure, the US Federal Court in New Jersey revealed an indictment issued 11 years ago against the group’s leader, Vitaly Kovalev.

The indictment, which has been kept secret since 2012, accuses Kovalev of working with Russians living in the United States to steal tens of thousands of dollars from private accounts in several US banks and then transfer them out of the country.

The sanctions aim to freeze any assets owned by the targeted in the United States and Britain, in addition to preventing citizens and entities of the two countries from dealing with them.

In a statement, UK National Crime Agency director general Graeme Biggar described the sanctions as “the first wave of new coordinated action against international cybercrime.”