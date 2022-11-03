Forspoken shows itself again with a trailer dedicated to fightingwhich as you know will see us use the magic to face the many enemies that we will find along the way and who will try to annihilate us.

After the video on Frey’s movements and magical parkour, the developers of Forspoken have therefore seen fit to illustrate the combat systemwhich uses two basic maneuvers: a simple energy projectile and a shield.

Of course, the protagonist’s repertoire does not end here: we will be able to explode rocks and barriers, create magical traps and evoke a long whip with which to defeat the opponents around us through a large circular movement.

By harnessing the power of the elements, we will be able to recall flaming swords, water whirlpools, ice darts and magma projections capable of inflicting considerable damage on our enemies during battles.

Released on January 24 on PC and PS5, Forspoken promises a rather multifaceted action RPG experience: it will be really interesting to try the game with your hand.