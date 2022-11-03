Alexis Vega is one of the best Mexican soccer players in the Mx League, although the soccer player has not been crucial for Chivas in the most important matches, the reality is that despite this he is by far the best player in Guadalajara and everything indicates that if Jesús Manuel Corona fails to recover, he will start with the Mexican National Team in the World Cup.
The level that Vega has shown since the Tokyo Olympics has placed him within the interest of different teams in Europe, one of them Betis, who have closely followed the Mexican in recent years. However, there are a couple of factors that have stopped any attempt by the Spanish team to sign the Mexican winger.
In the first instance, at Betis they do not want the story of Diego Laínez to be repeated, whom they signed as a jewel for the future of the club and who is being a disappointment. In addition, the Betis team has apparently given up definitively because of Vega due to the player’s age, because although they understand that he lives a sweet present, knowing that he is already 25 years old, the Spanish team understand that there is not such a wide future with alexis.
