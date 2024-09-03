After winning the Formula 3 title thanks to a last-corner overtaking in the final stage in Monza, Leonardo Fornaroli is ready to make the leap in category and, starting next year, will participate in the Formula 2 championship with Invicta.

Fornaroli was the first Italian to win the title in the category after the rebrand from GP3 to Formula 3, taking the championship even without having won a race thanks to his consistency of results, a key aspect in a title fight that has seen many of his rivals have an up-and-down season.

The Italian driver, in fact, failed to score points in only two events, namely the sprint races at Imola and the Red Bull Ring, which demonstrates his consistency, to which two pole positions are also added. The transfer ends a three-year relationship with Trident, with whom Fornaroli competed in Formula Regional European in 2022 and in both of his F3 seasons in the last two years.

Leonardo Fornaroli, Trident Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I am delighted to be able to celebrate the F3 championship win with this news and I look forward to moving to F2 next season. Invicta Racing has proven for many years to be one of the best teams in F2, also this season,” explained the Italian driver at the announcement, underlining how well Invicta is performing in the preparatory series, so much so that it is fighting for the title this year with Gabriel Bortoleto, currently second in the standings and just 10.5 points off the top in his debut season. Interestingly, the same Brazilian driver also won the title with Trident in 2023 and now Fornaroli will follow in his footsteps by joining Invicta next year.

“I am really excited to be working with this team for the 2025 season. I want to take this opportunity to thank Trident for the last three years: they really are the best team in F3. To go from the best team in F3 to the best team in F2 is truly a dream come true.”

Finding consistency will be one of the fundamental aspects also in Formula 2 because, as we have seen especially in recent years, the values ​​on the field change from race to race, so scoring points regularly would be a fundamental aspect to do well in the championship. However, it is clear that it will also be necessary to find a victory that has been missing for several years now, since that success arrived in 2021 when he was competing in Formula 4.

Leonardo Fornaroli, Trident Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Ahead of his debut at the start of the 2025 campaign, Fornaroli will take part in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi with his new team.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Leonardo to the team for 2025,” said team principal Andy Roche.

“Winning the F3 championship is an incredible achievement for him, and I have no doubt he will do a great job in 2025. We have followed Leonardo’s single-seater career for a few years and it is clear that he is an exceptional talent.”

Invicta currently fields 2023 F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, who also won the title with Trident.

Roche added: “Following in Gabriel’s footsteps this year, we are thrilled to have the reigning F3 champion join our team for the second consecutive year.”