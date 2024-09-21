In the qualifications of the Singapore GP on the track of Marina Bay, Landon Norris McLaren has achieved the pole position in the only attempt available due to a red flag caused by theCarlos Sainz accident. There McLaren confirms its strength, while Max Verstappendespite the difficulties of the Red Bullworked hard with his team and gained a valuable second place on the grid, ready to defend his lead in the World Championship. The two are far from the leaders Ferrari who start from ninth and tenth position.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:29.525 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:29.728 +0.203 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.841 +0.316 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.867 +0.342 5 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:29.953 +0.428 6 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:30.115 +0.590 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:30.214 +0.689 8 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 1:30.354 +0.829 9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.747 10 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:30.108 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1:30.474 +0.949 12 43 Frank Colapinto Williams-Mercedes 1:30.481 +0.956 13 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:30.579 +1.054 14 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 1:30.653 +1.128 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:30.769 +1.244 16 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 1:31.085 +1.560 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:31.094 +1.569 18 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:31.312 +1.787 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:31.572 +2.047 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:32.054 +2.529 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2024 Singapore GP

Lando Norris has conquered his sixth pole position in his career in qualifying for the Singapore GP, setting an excellent time of 1’29″525despite having to give up on the first attempt due to the red flag caused by Carlos Sainz’s accident.

Norris handled his only attempt perfectly, taking advantage of the superiority of the McLaren MCL38 swithout taking risks and securing the first position. Alongside him in the front row is Max Verstappenwho despite a penalty for not respecting the double yellow flag, managed to record a 1’29″728proving that Red Bull is competitive again.

The second row of the Singapore starting grid is occupied by the Mercedeswith Lewis Hamilton third and George Russell fourth, separated by only 26 thousandths.

The surprise of the qualifications was Nico Hulkenbergsixth with Haas, author of an exceptional performance. Good also Fernando Alonsoseventh with theAston Martinfollowed by Yuki-Tsunoda with Racing Bulls.

To see the Ferrari you have to scroll down to the ninth and tenth position: Charles Leclerc saw his time cancelled due to a mistake at the first corner, while Carlos Sainz suffered a violent accident on the last corner of his launch lap. Ferrari, which seemed capable of aiming for pole, found itself bottled up at the back.

F1 2024 SINGAPORE GP TIMES SKY, NOW and TV8

Sunday 22 September 2024 (RACE)

2.00pm: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now, delayed to 6.00pm on TV8)

