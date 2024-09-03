Imperia – Driving on the motorway, after taking narcotic substances. Six drivers of as many vehicles ended up in trouble and were stopped by the Imperia traffic police.

The Highway Police of the far western Liguria stopped them as part of a high-impact operation that was carried out last August 30th in the Castellaro parking area, along theA10 motorway between Savona and Ventimiglia. The objective, within the road safety campaign “E…state con noi 2024”, was to check the psychophysical conditions of drivers, in particular in relation to any alterations due to the use of narcotic and psychotropic substances. To do this, a a mobile analysis laboratoryequipped for this type of checks.

14 operators took to the field and, after sunset, from 8 pm, together with specialized personnel, checked approximately 50 drivers of the same number of vehicles, of different nationalities. They were 95 people identified. From the first and second level checks carried out to detect the use of substances, five drivers were found to be THC positivethe active ingredient in cannabis, and one of both cannabinoid and cocaine.