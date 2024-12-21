Pellegrini has already facilitated summoned list for this Sunday’s game (9:00 p.m.) against the Rayo Vallecano at Benito Villamarín. The great novelty of the Chilean’s summons is that Pablo Fornalswho returns to a call-up a month after his injury.

The return of the versatile midfielder is great news for the team, which continues to recover strength in a line that had been seriously affected in recent times. On November 20, Fornals suffered a muscle problem during training that delayed his return. He has missed 8 games with the green and white.

Against Rayo Vallecano he will be able to have minutes again. This is not the case with six other players who will continue to be out due to injury: Ricardo Rodríguez, with a sprain suffered in the European clash against Helsinki, in addition to Rui Silva, Bellerín, Marc Roca and William Carvalho.

For its part, Chimy Ávila will not be able to play due to suspension. The homegrown players Lucas Alcázar and Mateo Flores They complete the call in the face of numerous casualties. This is the complete list: Adrián and Fran Vieites; Llorente, Bartra, Natan, Perraud, Sabaly, Aitor Ruibal and Lucas Alcázar; Johnny, Altimira, Fornals, Iker Losada, Lo Celso, Isco and Mateo; Juanmi, Vitor Roque, Ez Abde, Bakambu and Assane Diao.