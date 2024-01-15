Fabián Elituth García was brought before a Malta Court, who is accused of having murdered Sandra Ramírez, a Colombian who had migrated to Europe. The 43-year-old woman was found dead in the apartment she shared with her partner.

Ramírez, who had worked as a teacher in Cúcuta, arrived in Malta in October 2022. She obtained residency and started working in a store in a shopping center in the town of Sliema.

Sandra Ramírez, Colombian.

However, on Saturday, January 13, he did not show up for work. “We called her again and again because it was not like her to be late,” said Karl Micallef, her boss, for the local newspaper. Times of Malta.

In parallel, García had gone to a Police station in Sliema to initially confess to the murder. According to Inspector Wayne Camilleri, the Colombian also showed the police his cell phone with a lurid message.

“I killed my partner after an argument in my house,” he said and accompanied the message with the address of the residence.

The authorities immediately inspected the house on Sir George Borg Street, where Ramírez lay lifeless.

Colombian accused of murder in Malta pleaded not guilty

Although García, 43, surrendered to the Police, once the proceedings took place on January 14 in the Malta Court, he decided to plead not guilty.

Fabián Eliuth García is accused of the murder of the Colombian woman in Malta.

The man, who worked in a restaurant, did not accept the charges. His lawyers did not ask for his release, so he will remain in jail until the court hearings continue and the Court makes a decision.

For the moment, he was sent to the Kordin Correctional Center, as reported by local media. TVM News.

The store where the Colombian worked sent a message of condolences to her family and closed for a day as a show of solidarity: “Sandra Ramírez was a kind, gentle and hard-working woman who was loved by all of us at Mavenry. Out of respect for your memory and to give our staff a pause to process this tremendous shockwe will not open our doors today.”

The Colombian Sandra Ramírez had obtained residency in Malta in October 2022.

Relatives in Colombia are raising funds to repatriate his body and hold the funeral in Cúcuta.

“With your help, whatever God has in your heart, it will be possible to give you a Christian burial in your homeland,” said a friend on social networks.

#ItsNotTimeToSilence

If you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, you can contact the Colombian national line 155.

Likewise, you can report it on the lines of the Attorney General's Office at the national number 018000919748, from your cell phone by dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.

In case your life is at risk, you can call the emergency line 123 in Colombia.

