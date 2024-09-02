Ukrainian firefighters work to put out blaze caused by Russian attack on building in Kiev | Photo: EFE/EPA/DANYLO ANTONIUK

Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, was the target of a massive attack carried out by Russian forces on Monday morning (2). Violent explosions were recorded in the capital of Volodymyr Zelensky’s country due to the interception of Russian missiles and drones by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses.

According to the Kyiv Military Administration, more than two dozen cruise and ballistic missiles were destroyed in the city’s airspace. However, fragments of intercepted missiles fell in several districts, including Golosivski, Sviatoshinski, Dnirpovski and Shevchenko, causing damage to cars and non-residential infrastructure. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klichko reported that at least two people were injured and energy infrastructure was hit.

In addition to the attack on Kiev, during the early hours of the morning 35 missiles of different types and 23 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones were fired at various regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenses managed to shoot down 22 missiles and 20 drones. Of the missiles launched, 16 were Iskander-M and KN 23 ballistic missiles fired from Russia’s Voronezh and Kursk regions, while 14 were Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MC aircraft from the Volgograd region. In addition, S-300 and S-400 missiles were launched from Belgorod, and a fifth unidentified type of missile was also fired. Ukrainian forces failed to intercept seven of the ballistic missiles and one of the cruise missiles.

The attack, which occurred just hours before the start of the school year in Ukraine, was condemned by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, who highlighted the use of missiles supplied by North Korea as an aggravating factor in the situation.