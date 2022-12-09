The Anglo-Chinese team has unveiled the livery for the Gen3 single-seater. This one kept its dark blue background, but was enhanced with flashes of red, white and teal.

The team is preparing to face the ninth season in Formula E with a renewed line-up. New signing Sergio Sette Camara will join Dan Ticktum, while Oliver Turvey leaves the team after eight years.

After the test days at Varano and Mallory Park NIO 333 COO and Vice President O’Hagan said he was “comfortably confident” of the team’s chances of progress and hopes to be a top 3 team by the end of the Gen3 era.

At the launch of the new livery, O’Hagan said he was proud of the team’s efforts to prepare for Gen3.

“We are delighted with the look of our NIO 333 ER9 in its racing livery. We hope it will be exciting for fans and those who follow the series to see us in a bold new look as we begin a new chapter in our story.”

“It’s an exciting time for the championship and we’ve been working hard with our design team to create something dynamic, modern and stylish, that looks fantastic!”

“I can’t wait to see the car in action next week in Valencia during pre-season testing. We’ve been working hard on the Gen3 project for a long time, so it’s an important moment.”

NIO 333 ER9 Photo by: NIO Formula E Team

“If the car performs as well as it looks, then we have a good year ahead of us. The signs are positive, but time will tell and we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. I’m incredibly proud of the team’s results so far.”

With the unveiling of the new color scheme by NIO 333, only Envision and Mahindra remain the two teams expected to unveil their new cars ahead of next week’s Valencia test, although Mahindra did publicly unveil the car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in June.

A shakedown session will take place in Valencia on Monday 12 December, before the official tests which will take place from 13 to 16 December, in preparation for the season opener to be held in Mexico in January.