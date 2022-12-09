Athletics | Sami Itani gives up the SUL chairmanship “with a really sad feeling”

Sami Itani, who has been on sick leave since August, expects a gradual return to working life and will give up the chairmanship of the Finnish Sports Association. Vice-chairman Riikka Pakarinen will take care of Itani’s duties until the union meeting in April.

Sami Itani terminates the presidency of the Finnish Sports Association (SUL) due to personal reasons.

Itani has been out of the public eye since the summer and has not participated in SUL’s decision-making. In August, he had to take sick leave from his trust duties and his day job as a work life professor at the Aalto University School of Economics.

“I am extremely grateful and proud of my five years on the board of the Sports Confederation, four of which I had the honor of serving as chairman. However, it is with a very sad feeling that I have decided to leave my position of trust in the Sports Confederation, our sales company and our support foundation”, says Itani in the press release.

Itani says that she is waiting for a gradual return to working life.

“I don’t know the time yet, so I feel it is the right and most responsible decision for everyone to leave my presidency.”

Itani says that he will leave the Finnish Sports Association with confidence.

“The athletics family has been a really important part of my life since childhood. The chairmanship of the association is a service to the beloved community, and I left no stone unturned in the cabinets or on the field as chairman.”

“I gave everything I could for our sport, our athletes and the Sports Federation, and the experience has been enormously educational.”

As a former top athlete, Itani enjoyed the trust and respect of athletes widely as chairman. He won the Finnish championships in the decathlon in 2011 and 2012.

Itani led the Finnish Sports Federation from 2019.

SUL’s the federal council will elect a new chairman in April. Until then, the duties of the president of the federation are performed by the vice-president by decision of the board of the federal council Riikka Pakarinenwho has replaced Itan throughout this sick leave.

CEO of SUL Harry Aalto thanks Itan as a change leader who changed the Sports Confederation’s operating methods, leadership and operating culture and aimed to lower the decision-making hierarchy, increase transparency and improve gender equality.

