The team RB He showed the Australian the exit door Daniel Ricciardo, in what was an open secret that the pilot himself was close to confirming after the Singapore Grand Prix.

The New Zealander Liam Lawson He will replace Ricciardo at the RB team, Red Bull’s parent team, starting with the next Formula 1 World Grand Prix – the United States Grand Prix, in three weekends’ time – and at least until the end of the season.

This was announced on Wednesday by the aforementioned team – sixth in the Formula One constructors’ championship – in which the 22-year-old New Zealander will be the Japanese’s teammate. Yuki Tsunoda.

“Everyone at VCARB would like to thank Daniel “Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and has never stopped smiling. We will miss him but he will always hold a special place in the Red Bull family,” said Laurent Mekies, RB Team Principal, in a statement.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam. He already knows the team well. He raced for us last season, and coped well in difficult circumstances, so it will be a natural transition. It’s great to see young talent from the Red Bull family take the next step. We’re looking forward to putting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together.”

Ricciardowho tried to relaunch his career in 2022 with his arrival at McLarenis leaving earlier than expected and due to the negative results that both he and the RB team have had this year.

“Sometimes happy, fairy-tale endings don’t exist,” Ricciardo said in Singapore on Sunday. Max Verstappen, triple world champion and leader of the F1 World Championship, He said goodbye to his friend earlier than expected: “Thank you, Daniel,” he said after the race.

“Normally we drivers don’t pay too much attention to the Driver of the Day award… But today I can say that it’s something I’m grateful for. So, yes, it’s significant. Let’s say it’s not a happy ending from a fairy tale, but if I look back on these 13 years, I’m proud,” said Daniel after the GP.

Before his departure, the Australian made a Christmas wish: “If Max wins (the title) by one point, I hope I’m guaranteed a big Christmas present.”

Ricciardo has 32 podium finishes to his name with teams including Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri and now RB), Red Bull, Renault and McLaren, scoring a total of 1,329 points.

