Umberto Rufo, a 48 year old man died after a very strong impact against a roundabout. The man was on his motorcycle when this tragic accident occurred, leaving him no escape.

Farewell to Umberto Rufo: the man was only 48 years old

What was supposed to be a day full of lightheartedness and relaxation instead turned into a tragic event that left no escape for the hero of this story. We are on the seafront of Latin when, in the early hours of the night of Saturday 13 July, he passed away Umberto Rufo.

The man, 48 years old, was involved in a road accident while he was on board his motorcycleThe motorcyclist had recently celebrated his birthday and was known for spending his free time riding his motorbike.

Among his greatest passions is also that of I sing as he performed successfully in several clubs in the area. The news of his death shocked everyone, which is why many people came messages from all his friends.

The dynamics of the accident

According to sources, the man died in a accident that would not have been caused and would not have involved other vehicles. Umberto was returning home on his beloved motorbike when, suddenly, he lost his check on the middle.

