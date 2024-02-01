Formula 1 announced that it denied the application to enter the championship presented by the American team Andretti.

This decision is based on the analysis carried out by the top category of motorsport, which concluded that Andretti's entry “would not add value” and that the team would not be “competitive.”

Despite prior approval by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Formula 1in charge of the commercial rights of the competition, has not supported the project.

In an official statement, F1 explained its position: “Our evaluation process has determined that the presence of an 11th team, on its own, would not contribute to the value of the championship. The key to adding value as a new entrant is to be competitive, and “We do not believe the applicant has the potential to be a competitive contender.”

Although Andretti's name is recognized among F1 fans, the organization highlighted that his research indicated that Formula 1 would add more value to the Andretti brand than vice versa.

🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT from Andretti Cadillac after receiving the NO from Formula 1: “Andretti Cadillac has reviewed the information that Formula One Management Limited has shared and does not agree with its content.” “Andretti and Cadillac are two successful organizations… pic.twitter.com/vpRYOw4QcL — Formula Directa (@FormulaDirecta) January 31, 2024

The statement also noted that Andretti's entry in the 2025 and 2026 seasons would not be feasible, since a regulation change is expected between those seasons.

F1 expressed its distrust in Andretti's ability to develop two competitive cars without experience previous in F1 in that period. However, they left the possibility open for the 2028 season.

“We would consider differently a team's application to enter the championship in 2028 with a General Motors power unit, either as a General Motors works team or as a General Motors customer team, designing all permitted components in-house. “In this case, there would be additional factors to consider with respect to the value that the applicant will bring to the championship. In particular, with respect to the entry of a new and prestigious original equipment manufacturer into the sport as a supplier of power units,” said the F1 in its statement.

