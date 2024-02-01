Serie A is red hot and, in the run-up to matchday 23, two are the teams that appear to be the top candidates and will precisely face each other on this date, when Inter receives Juventus, who will have the great chance of being able give a twist to the Italian tournament.
The “Vecchia Signora” appears with 53 points in 22 games, in second place, only behind its next rival who is the leader with one more unit (54) and one less played game (21), so it will seek beat it to temporarily overcome it and leave the contest more exciting than ever. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Inter vs Juventus played?
Date: Sunday February 4
Location: Milano, Italy
Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Stadium
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 15:45 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 14:45 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: Maresca F.(Ita)
How can you watch Inter vs Juventus?
The game can be watched through the ESPN signal, so you must have cable service.
What is the latest news from Inter?
Inter has on its roster the best player of the Italian season, the top scorer in the current Serie A and the team's football leader: Lautaro Martínez, who is very sharp. He has just scored the winning goal against Fiorentina and will seek to guide the team in this momentous match. Inter won all 5 games they played in 2024.
What is the latest news from Juventus?
Juventus is coming off a 1-1 draw against Lecce, a result that ended a streak of seven consecutive victories, and needs to win again here so that Inter does not fall behind. Arkadiusz Milik, so Allegri will not be able to count on him.
Possible alignments
Inter: Sommer – Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian, Frattesi, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto – Thuram, Lautaro M
Juventus: Szczesny – Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro – Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic – Yildiz, Vlahovic
Forecast
It will be a 1-1 draw, and Lautaro Martínez will continue his scoring streak.
