Formula 1 | Red Bull’s renowned designer expects Ferrari and Mercedes to strike

In Adrian Newey’s opinion, Red Bull’s penalty for exceeding the spending ceiling also brings a challenge.

Ed Last year, the Bull team celebrated its first double championship in formula one since the 2013 season, when Max Verstappen won the second consecutive drivers’ championship, winning a record 15 races, and in the manufacturers’ series the team collected a record number of points.

From this year’s F1 battle, Red Bull’s design guru Adrian Newey expect a “tough” one, however: Ferrari and Mercedes are chasing Red Bull as hard as they can.

“Ferrari had (last season) reliability problems and a few pitfalls. Ferrari is not resting, they are correcting their weaknesses, so they will be at the top again,” Newey reflects On the Motorsport website.

“And we saw Mercedes start with a car that was quite far from top speed but developed into a winning car. They will also be there (in the top flight). It’s going to be a tough year (for us), that’s clear.”

My own the challenge to the defense of success is the penalty received by Red Bull for exceeding the cost ceiling, which brings an additional restriction to the team for valuable aerodynamics testing.

“The limitations of wind tunnel testing mean that we can evaluate fewer different components and different ideas,” notes Newey.

“If we’re really smart and always get the right parts for the (car) model, of course it doesn’t matter that much.”