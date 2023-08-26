The Champions League, a competition known to all, is the most prestigious in terms of club level. Many clubs compete every year to excel and reach the top of the European pinnacle. A lot of things have happened during so many years of competition, but today we come to talk to you about the matches in which the most penalties have been called in the history of the UEFA Champions League.
To see the game in which he kicked the most times from eleven meters, we only have to look back a couple of seasons, in the 2021/22 campaign, on September 14, 2021, Sevilla and Sevilla faced each other in the group stage. Red Bull Salzburg, in a match few knew would go down in the history of the competition. The referee for that match was the Belarusian Aleksey Kulbakov, who unleashed the madness by issuing a maximum penalty up to three times in a period of 30 minutes. There were four penalties awarded that night but the most surprising thing of all is the result of the match, even with the number of penalties that there were, the score ended with a tie at one, sharing points for both teams.
There was also a proper name that night, that of Karim Adeyemi, the young player was in charge of provoking three penalties for his team; the first in the 10th minute of play after the VAR finally awarded it, a penalty which was taken and missed by Adeyemi; the second would come 10 minutes later after an absurd push from Navas on Adeyemi again; and the third, and the clearest of all in the 35th minute. In the 40th minute came the fourth penalty, this time in favor of Sevilla which was launched by Rakitic putting the equalizer on the scoreboard.
|
ranking
|
Game
|
whistled penalties
|
1
|
Sevilla vs RB Salzburg
|
4
|
2
|
Real Madrid vs. Celtic
|
3
|
3
|
Leverkusen vs Porto
|
3
|
4
|
Galatasaray vs Porto
|
3
|
5
|
Valencia vs. Juventus
|
3
|
6
|
Sevilla vs Monchengaldbach
|
3
|
7
|
Chelsea vs. Maribor
|
3
|
8
|
Olympiakos vs Anderlecht
|
3
|
9
|
Chelsea vs Nordsjaelland
|
3
|
10
|
Tottenham vs. Twente
|
3
