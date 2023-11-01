Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen was himself at the fan meeting – the Chinese tore up the audience

Kimi Räikkösen has an old fan base.

Formula number one world champion Kimi Raikkonen is on his way to China.

Räikkönen drove his local fans wild at a fan meeting, where he answered the host’s either-or questions.

Räikkönen’s Chinese fan organization IceArmy China published a video of Räikkönen’s “exam”. The Finn’s task was to prefer the two things presented by the host.

Räikkönen’s snappy answers made the audience burst into laughter again and again.

The audience reacts strongly to the first answer shown in the video. Räikkönen announced that he prefers the number 91 more than 7. The answer seemed to surprise the Chinese audience.

Question 7 or 91 referred to Räikkönen’s car numbers. In F1, his number was 7, while in Nascar he drove with number 91.

The audience was particularly delighted by the choice “cake or ice cream” with follow-up questions.

“It depends on the cake and the ice cream,” Räikkönen answered first.

“I choose ice cream, it’s easier,” he finally decided.

Joy snapped again when Räikkösen was asked what kind of cake he prefers.

“I chose ice cream,” Räikkönen acknowledged.

Next, the crowd was amazed when Räikkö was asked to choose between LinaBelli and Panda. Räikkönen didn’t know what LinaBell was.

LinaBell is a character from Disney’s toy collection, which was released in Shanghai Disneyland in 2021. The character is quite popular in China.

Räikkönen caused a small-scale fan hysteria in China at the V1 motor track in Tianjin already last Thursday.

That’s when he tested his new employer Zeekr’s flagship model Zeekr 001 FR on the track, the launch of which was held in Beijing on Friday.