When it was announced at the beginning of last month that there would be no driving in China, it was stated that another option was being sought. That has not been found and so there are 23 races on the program, still a record number.
After the third Grand Prix (Melbourne, April 2), world champion Max Verstappen and his rivals will now only return to action four weeks later (Baku, April 30). The season starts on March 5 in Bahrain.
