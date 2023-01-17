The March 1, 2023 finally comes the new season of The Mandalorian and the series takes advantage of the approaching official release to show itself in a new trailer. With just the spin-off The Book of Boba Fett to accompany us, it’s been two years since Din Djarin did not appear on Disney+ in the series in which he is the protagonist. During the spin-off on Boba Fett the Mandalorian And Grogu they have finally reunited and it seems that now they are ready to go on other adventures again.

Din Djarin, played by the star of the new The Last of Us Of HBO extension, Pedro Pascalhad left little Grogu in the hands of a young man at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker but now they’re back together and their new goal seems to be particularly interesting. It seems that the Mandalorian intends to return to Mandalorhis home planet from which however he was kicked out for breaking the most important rule of the order to which he belonged, never take off the helmet.

The direction of the third season of The Mandalorian is the same as the previous ones, they will be Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa And Carl Weathers to take care of it. Some important new arrivals are instead Rachel Morrisondirector of photography of Black Panther, Peter Ramseydirector of Spider-Man: Into a New Universe And Lee Isaac Chungdirector of Minaries. The screenplay is instead still entrusted to Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni And Noah Kloor.