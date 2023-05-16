Formula 1 | Bottas hopes the new parts will bring progress – and a return to the points

Valtteri Bottas hopes to succeed in front of Alfa Romeo’s home crowd.

Formula Ones Finnish driver of the Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas hopes that the car’s new parts will bring much-needed progress when the F1 series continues this weekend with the sixth race of the season, the Emilia-Romagna GP at the Imola circuit.

Bottas took four points from the season’s opening race in Bahrain in eighth place, but after that both he and his teammate Zhou Guanyu have missed points. Now the drivers have been updated.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the track in Imola. The garage has been working hard, and new parts are brought to the car here. Hopefully they will help us improve and get back into the points battle. This is also one of our two home matches [syyskuun Monzan kisan lisäksi]and it would be great for Alfa Romeo to succeed in front of the home crowd”, Bottas reflects on the team on the pages.

For Bottas, it is the fourth race of his career at the Imola circuit. In 2020, he was second for Mercedes after starting from the pole position, and in his last Mercedes year in 2021, he stopped. Last year he took the best place of his Alfa Romeo career so far after finishing fifth.

“I have good memories of Imola from last year. It was our best investment of 2022 and one that proved very important after the season ended [avittaen Alfa Romeon valmistajien sarjassa kuudenneksi]. It’s always great to race here, such an old-school track”, which holds so much history.