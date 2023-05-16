Valeria Marini’s gaffe: “Sardinians are a breed to be studied”

Terrible gaffe by Valeria Marini during de Live Lifethe program broadcast on Rai 1 in the afternoon of Tuesday 16 May.

The showgirl, born in Rome but of Sardinian origin, spoke in the studio on the theme of longevity together with Nunzia De Girolamo, Paola Perego and Francesco Paolantoni.

During the discussion, Valeria Marini exclaimed: “Sardinians are a breed to be studied”. Immediately afterwards, the cold fell in the studio with the showgirl who then corrected herself: “I meant that Sardinia is a region to be studied for its longevity and in fact Sardinian genetics are being studied, even in America”.

At that point the conductor Alberto Matano tried to remedy the gaffe by adding: “It is a region where they study DNA”.

The presenter then, to change the subject, asked Valeria Marini to what age she would like to live. “At 123, even 150 years old” was the showgirl’s answer.