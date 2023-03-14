He whale watching in the state of Nayarit it is a breathtaking experience for all those lucky enough to witness it.

The Humpback whalesknown for their stunts and songsarrive at warm waters of the bay Of flags looking for a place to mate, give birth and care for their young.

During the months of december to marchtourists can enjoy the beauty of these majestic animals in their natural habitat.

Tourists have up to 23 of March to be able to observe the whales in the waters of Nayarit.

To do so, you need to join one of the many tour operators that offer whale watching tours in the zone.

These tours usually last a few hours and are led by wildlife experts who are very knowledgeable of the whale behavior.

The experience begins on the beach, where tourists are received by the tour company’s team.

Then, they embark on a boat and head towards the areas where the whales have been sighted in previous days.

During the trip, the guides share interesting information about the whales and their habitatas well as safety tips to avoid disturbing the whales.

The excitement begins when sight the first whales. The boat slowly approaches, allowing tourists to observe the whales in their natural habitat.

Humpback whales are known for their acrobatics, so it’s not uncommon to see them jump out of the water and hit the surface with their fins.

In addition, their impressive songs can be heard, which can last several minutes and travel through the water for kilometers.

It is important to mention that whale watching in Nayarit is regulated and controlled to protect whales.

Tour operators must adhere to strict security regulations and respect the whale space to ensure their well-being and protection.

In this sense, it is important to follow the instructions of the guides and respect the rules of the area.