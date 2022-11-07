Proud of herself. the national athlete Vivian Baella, who won the gold medal in the 2011 U-20 Pan American Cup with the Peruvian Volleyball Team and played in the 2009 U-18 Volleyball World Cup, left the volleyball courts to focus on another sport that he likes, which is bodybuilding.

In this discipline, the popular ‘Matadorcita’ is also having several triumphs, since she has just obtained the title of Absolute Bikini Fitness Champion Copa del Inca Cusco 2022.

Vivian Baella triumphs in Bikini Fitness

Vivian Baella turned to her Instagram account to express her emotion for obtaining this achievement in this new stage of her life. According to the former volleyball player, she chose this sport because it suited her lifestyle.

“Absolute champion of the Bikini Fitness Copa del Inca Cusco 202 two. when i stopped playing volleyball I always wanted to find a sport that fits my lifestyle, but that I also love. On this path and trying to lead a healthy life, between the gym and good nutrition, I found bodybuilding and I loved it, “he said at the beginning of his text.

Vivian Baella in Bikini Fitness 2022 tournament. Photo: Instagram

Vivian Baella assures that this is her “best version”

Vivian Baella clarified that this first triumph in bodybuilding is the beginning of her “best version” and took the opportunity to thank the coaches she has had in this process, as well as her boyfriend Renz Carmelino.

“It is not only a sport that challenges physically, but also mentally and that is the challenge that made me try it. This is the beginning and each time I hope to reach my best version. This definitely would not have been thanks for the ‘michi’s saccades’ in each training ”, he added.

Vivian Baella in Bikini Fitness 2022 tournament. Photo: Instagram

What does Vivian Baella work on now?

After retiring from national volleyball and having passed through the Peruvian National Team and the Alianza Lima club, Vivian Baella studied to be a cabin crew member and now works for a well-known airline where she makes national and international flights.