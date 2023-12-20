a daughter of Samuel Eto'ocurrent president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, denounced the former Barcelona and Inter Milan player for not taking care of his maintenance.

Annie, the 22-year-old natural daughter of Eto'o, the result of an extramarital relationship with an Italian of Sardinian origin and recognized since 2004 by a court in Palma de Mallorca (Spain) as the biological daughter of the former player, went to the Italian justice system (Court of Milan) to denounce his own father for not taking care of the expenses of his maintenance and studies, which are entirely borne by his mother.

The Cameroonian shone in Spanish football with Mallorca and Barcelona. See also Ito.. "the well-deserved reward"!

The student, now of legal age – which is why she has filed a personal complaint against her father – and moved to Milan (north) to continue her academic training, explains in the complaint, published this Wednesday by the newspaper 'La Repubblica', that He is not financially independent.

The plaintiff points out that Eto'o “remains unavailable to fulfill his moral obligations, even before his legal obligations.” The complaint written by his lawyer reads:

“The fragile psychological situation of the young woman, a girl who grew up without a father figure, as well as her condition of economic difficulty, are known to her father. A cry of pain that had no effect.” A complaint from Annie's mother when the young woman was still a minor led to a ruling in 2012 – firm since 2015 – that forced the former soccer player to pay 10,000 euros per month for said maintenance.

Eto'o, according to the aforementioned Italian newspaper, would not have made the corresponding payments and even accepted a sentence from the Cagliari Court of three months in prison in 2019 due to the complaint from Annie's mother who, to this day, remains unfulfilled.

EFE

