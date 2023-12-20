News coming to Fiat's range of commercial vehicles and people transport. The Italian brand has in fact presented the 2024 version of E-Doblò which combines comfort and technology with the versatility of a multispace. The main innovations concern the revised design but also the improved autonomy and an upgrade regarding the safety systems.

New design

From a stylistic point of view, the new Fiat E-Doblò boasts a renewed bumper with lower skidplate, 17″ alloy wheels and fog lights. To access the passenger compartment we find two sliding doors with electrically opening windows with a functional space that can be adapted to different needs thanks to the different seat configurations and storage compartments. In fact, 3 single folding rear seats are available, with the possibility of expanding the load space to 3,500 litres. To further maximize its capacity, E-Doblò is equipped with the Magic TOP, a multifunctional space where customers can store their things: it includes two roof racks with capacities of up to 18 liters and 60 liters (in the rear top box) and a roof multifunctional panoramic with electric sunblinds, shelf, storage compartments. The new E-Doblò is also equipped with the Magic Window, a useful feature that allows customers to load or remove objects from the rear of the vehicle quickly and easily, without having to open the entire compartment.

Autonomy and technologies of the Fiat E-Doblò

The new Fiat E-Doblò guarantees a range of 320 km in the WLTP combined cycle and zero CO2 emissions. The overall efficiency of the vehicle allows the driver to reach a maximum speed of 135 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 11.2 seconds. Every detail of the vehicle, from the engine to its features, has been designed to offer customers the best electric performance in their daily lives. The powerful Quick Charge system offers up to 100 kW of power, allowing you to recharge 80% of the battery capacity in just 30 minutes. The new E-Doblò is also equipped with a new e-toggle to select driving modes and improve vehicle performance. Three driving modes are available: Normal, Eco and Power. Power mode improves the vehicle's peak power; Eco mode optimizes energy consumption; and Normal mode is recommended for driving in regular traffic. Furthermore, a new functionality has been introduced on the new E-Doblò, with the possibility of selecting the level of regenerative braking (low, medium, high) through the use of two paddles on the steering wheel. This will improve autonomy based on traffic and road conditions.

Safety

The safety and driving assistance systems have also been improved, with 17 passive and active driving safety systems including Adaptive Cruise Control (optional) which helps the driver maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and automatically regulates the speed of the vehicle. vehicle for safe and relaxing driving. The infotainment system on board the new Fiat E-Doblò is equipped with a 10″ Uconnect navigator with color touchscreen display. Furthermore, the preparation for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems allows the driver to remain connected to their smartphone in complete safety and without distractions.