“On the sixth day” is one of the most watched programs on Saturday nights. With more than a decade issuing curious Chronicles and entertaining content, the program of Pan American has managed to position itself as one of the favorite spaces of the national audience. Morelia Garciaone of the television show’s most beloved reporters, gave an interview to the Moloko Podcast and, among other topics, talked about the differences between working with Olenka Zimmermann and working with Mónica Cabrejos.

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Cabrejos, Olenka Zimmerman and more: what other hosts delighted in “On the sixth day”?

Morelia García reveals which driver she got along with best

The current reporter of the program “Send who sends” He told part of his experience in the Saturday space and referred to the two presenters with whom he had to work and indicated some differences in sharing roles with each of them.

“With Olenka I was seized by a time when I was starting and I did not have so much confidence in her, as a friend, to speak. Sometimes to speak on set you have to know the person a little bit. With Monica it has been different. She has been In more meetings, she went out to make the notes, talked a little more with us. I think that with Mónica the reporters have begun to interact more and that chemistry was seen more on the set; that’s why I think Mónica was cooler,” The communicator detailed her interlocutors.

YOU CAN SEE: Olenka Zimmerman: Why was she removed from “On the Sixth Day” after almost a decade in the lead?

How old is Morelia Garcia?

Morelia García is a 26-year-old reporter born in Iquitos. She began her career at the age of 17 in Amazonía TV, until she chose to practice journalism in Lima, where she has managed to grow in her career as a communicator based on her television chronicles.

#reporter #quoton #sixth #dayquot #confesses #driver #quotShe #notesquot