In these days, when organized football and its fans are once again arguing about how much commerce and staging the game can take, the 2013 Champions League final should be remembered. Before Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund dueled in what is probably Europe’s most famous stadium for Europe’s most important title, there had been a bizarre knight show at Wembley. After almost ten minutes of crazy battle drama with hundreds of amateur actors, the costumed club heroes Paul Breitner and Lars Ricken carried the pot into the arena. Only the kick-off redeemed the spectators.

It is exactly ten years this Thursday that Bayern and Dortmund fought their big duel after the disturbing prelude. At that time, Robben’s loveliest kiss was decided by a game that was an expression of the dominance of German football. BVB was the hottest football project in Europe, with coach Jürgen Klopp and players like Robert Lewandowski at the beginning of world careers. And FC Bayern was the dreaded “bestia negra”, the black beast that reached the final of the premier class for the third time in four years. Together they formed the core of the national team that became world champions in Rio a year later.

In May 2023, both clubs left the European stage long ago. Nevertheless, they deliver a gripping duel, this time in the Bundesliga. With something black and yellow in the glasses, you can even draw the parallel that a Dortmund team with a coach Terzic and players like Bellingham and Adeyemi are competing at the beginning of great careers. Only Bayern are currently not recognizable as a great team, even with a benevolent interpretation.

The fact that the German championship, after years of paralyzing monotony, also offers excitement at the top until the last day of the season, may therefore be a gift for the fans and spectators. Unlike ten years ago, however, the duel between Dortmund and Bayern is a sign of weakness rather than a sign of strength. At least there is good news for the Bundesliga and its fans: A knight show before the final matchday kicks off is not yet planned.