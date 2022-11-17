Zelensky appoints former Prosecutor General Venediktova as Ukrainian Ambassador to Switzerland

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova, after being removed from office by decree of the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, was appointed to the post of Ambassador to Switzerland. This is reported TASS.

“To appoint Venediktova Irina Valentinovna Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Swiss Confederation,” the text of the decree says.

The reason for the dismissal of the Prosecutor General was a large number of criminal cases of treason among the employees of the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. However, the guarantee of the current Foreign Minister of the country, Dmitry Kuleba, made it possible to consider her candidacy “to work with international partners.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine invalidated more than 220 diplomatic passports that were not returned for storage. The department said that the repeated calls of people’s deputies to return the passports were ignored. 225 documents were declared invalid.