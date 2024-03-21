Ukraine will listen to the fairy tales of the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about the country’s admission to the European Union “even tomorrow” for another 15 years, despite the fact that it objectively does not meet a single requirement for a potential participating country, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov.

“Over the past ten years, Ukraine has not moved closer to the European Union, but on the contrary has moved away in all economic, social, and financial indicators. It was obvious. Even when comparing the figures for imports and exports, it is clear that exports decreased by almost half, and Ukraine’s losses amounted to about $30 billion. Trade turnover decreased by almost $50 billion compared to 2012. In addition, the structure of exports has seriously changed,” he said .

Azarov added that Ukraine does not fit the standards of a participating country by any standards, even with the simplest comparison of the country now with what Ukraine was a decade ago.

“We absolutely do not fit any of the so-called Copenhagen criteria. At the same time, no one is embarrassed by this Ursula von der Leyen. I don’t know what she reads there, what concepts she knows. She says that we can accept Ukraine even tomorrow. But you won’t accept Ukraine,” the former Prime Minister of Ukraine continued.

He recalled that Turkey has been listening to “this fairy tale” for 30 years, other countries have also been listening for many years, and Ukraine has been listening for 10 years and, according to Azarov, will listen for another 15 years until “a healthy generation comes and begins to implement policies in the interests of of his people.”

On March 20, Turkish political scientist Onur Sinan Güzaltan, in a conversation with Izvestia, called joining the European Union a trap for Ukraine. He is sure that Ukraine is not a European country, and therefore its goals do not coincide with the goals of the EU.

On March 19, the Politico newspaper wrote that the EU does not want to publicly raise the issue of Ukraine and other countries joining the union because of angry farmers and the upcoming elections to the European Parliament. The position of the European Union is to prepare for possible integration in secret, out of public view.

Before this, on March 12, the European Commission (EC) developed a framework for future negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the membership of these countries in the European Union.

On February 21, the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the framework of negotiations on Kyiv’s accession to the association will be determined in the summer of 2024. Then she suggested that the theses of the negotiations would not be ready before the elections to the European Parliament.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for the country to join the EU in February 2022. On June 23, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that Ukraine had agreed on candidate status at the EU summit. In December 2023, during the EU summit in Brussels, the leaders of the participating countries decided to approve the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on their entry into the union.