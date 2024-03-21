I count calories with the same ease as a gambler counts cards, it is the consequence of having spent half my life on a diet, on diets, I have started dozens, except the logic: eat moderately and exercise. That's boring, I want to lose weight without giving up the bars and the sofa. I don't do it for health, I point out, just for aesthetics. I am one of those who on Mondays considers that she should weigh two kilos less and forgets it as Friday approaches. There are hilarious diets, one allowed you to drink whiskey by the piece; In another you spent three days eating peaches in syrup, my favorite consisted of placing a few grains of rice in a glass of water, leaving it one night in the moonlight and drinking it the next day. Most were ephemeral, today Dukan is barely mentioned, but for months half of Spain was fed on oats and defatted cocoa. There are creepy ones, like the one that suggests eating a solitary tapeworm larva, you have to be very desperate to consider eating a parasite, but for many losing weight is not a whim, it is a necessity, and they are willing to believe any nonsense.

Most of them have unknown origins. The one with the dots circulated typed and photocopied, that's how old it is; Also the recipe for the fat-burning soup that promises to lose eight kilos in a week. A nonsense. The problem came when they began to have a last name, to arrive endorsed by celebrities, without specifying that behind the supposed miraculous results there is a back room that is not shown and a medical team that supervises.

Oprah Winfrey has returned to prime time this week to praise slimming drugs, whether she does it for the kilos lost or the kilos added into account she will know, but great media power comes with great responsibility. My alarms go off when Santiago Segura talks about 36-hour fasts and Florentino Fernández talks about “structured water”, a hoax similar to magnetic water that was all the rage in the nineties. Behind every miracle diet there is someone lining their pockets and a celebrity who has lost weight visibly is the best letter of introduction for any product. The fruit stores were out of stock of artichokes thanks to Rocío Carrasco, Kourtney Kardashian advertises placenta capsules and her sister Kim, satiating lollipops. In the United Kingdom they have tried to ban these ads, perhaps it would be enough for them to include a warning: don't try it at home, you are not rich enough to allow yourself to be such an idiot.

