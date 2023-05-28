A chemical engineer, he also chaired the Energy Business Council at Firjan, in Rio; cause of death has not been announced

The former president of Petrobras and former president of the Energy Business Council of firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro) Armando Guedes Coelho died this Saturday (May 27, 2023). The cause of death has not been reported. According to the newspaper The globe, the wake and cremation will take place on Sunday (May 28) at Cemitério da Penitência, in the Caju neighborhood, Rio de Janeiro. Coelho headed the state-owned company from 1988 to 1989, during the government of Jose Sarney (1985-1990). through your profile on Twitter, the current president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Pratesoffered condolences to the businessman’s family on behalf of the company. “The chemical engineer was the first career employee to be appointed to the post and will forever occupy the role of our history!”he wrote.