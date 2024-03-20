This Wednesday, according to weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua), a day with partly cloudy skies is expected in Baja California, with no rain forecast in the region. The day will begin with a cool morning atmosphere, accompanied by fog banks on the west coast of the peninsula. However, in the mountain areas of Baja California, the weather will be cold to very cold, with the possibility of frost.

During the afternoon, a change in weather conditions is anticipated: the environment will be mild in Baja California, while in Baja California Sur it will become warm. The wind is expected to blow from the west and northwest, with a speed of 10 to 20 km/h and gusts reaching 30 to 40 km/h.

The Minimum temperatures will range between -5 and 0 °C in the mountains of Baja California, with the possibility of frost.

Meteored. Climate of San Diego, Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

According to Meteored, mainly clear skies will be seen in San Diego, although cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 20°C during the day, the maximum of which will be reached around 12:00. Throughout the day, moderate west winds will prevail, with gusts that could reach up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

In Tijuana, mainly clear skies will be observed, although cloudy skies are expected towards the afternoon. Temperatures will hover between 9°C and 20°C during the day, reaching their highest point around 3pm. Throughout the day, a moderate wind will remain from the west, with gusts that could reach 26 km/h in the afternoon.

In Mexicali, A mostly sunny day is expected. Temperatures will vary between 12°C and 30°C during the day, peaking around 4pm. During the day, a light wind from the northwest will predominate, with gusts that could reach 19 km/h at night.

On the other hand, in Cove Mainly clear skies are anticipated, although clouds are expected towards the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 10°C and 19°C during the day, with their highest point expected around 3pm. Moderate wind from the southwest will prevail throughout the day, with gusts that could reach up to 24 km/h in the morning.

In Tecate, the forecast calls for mostly clear skies, although cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate between 6°C and 21°C during the day, with their peak expected around 1:00 p.m. A moderate west wind will predominate, with gusts that could reach 30 km/h in the afternoon.

Meanwhile in The Rumorosa A mostly sunny day is expected. Temperatures will be between 6°C and 19°C during the day, reaching their highest point around 3pm. A moderate southwest wind is expected throughout the day, with gusts that could reach 37 km/h at night.

San Felipe It will present a clear sky, with temperatures that will vary between 15°C and 23°C. Northeast winds could register gusts between 15 and 27 km/h.

Finally, Saint Quentin It will have a sky with clouds and clearings, with temperatures that will range between 11°C and 19°C. Northwest winds are expected with gusts that could reach between 17 and 31 km/h.