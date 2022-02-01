Former OSCE Secretary General, director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy Thomas Greminger said that possible incidents in the Donbass could be provoked by Ukraine. He is quoted RIA News.

According to Greminger, despite the relatively calm situation in the region, there is always “the risk of provocations from all sides, including from spoilers who do not act in line with official policy.” He added that it is also necessary to take into account the possibility that such violators could provoke incidents under the flag of the opponent.

“At the moment, everything is relatively calm in Donbass. There are almost no ceasefire violations, their number is now lower than in recent months. And if there are troop movements on the western side of the line of contact, this does not mean anything special, because this happens regularly, when new troops replace the old ones. So, I think at the moment we have no signs that something is brewing in the Donbass,” the diplomat concluded.

Earlier, Greminger said that the United States, NATO countries and Russia should reduce the degree of aggressive rhetoric in order to achieve progress in negotiations on security guarantees in Europe. The expert noted that the Russian and Western media represent the other side as an enemy. “And all this, like saber-rattling, is clearly not conducive to creating the kind of climate that we need now for negotiations on very complex issues of European security,” he explained.