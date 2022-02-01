Tenders For these reasons, public IT procurement often goes wrong. HS Vision explained why the taxpayer often gets an outdated product and an expensive invoice.

Public IT procurement has a bad reputation. From the perspective of small businesses in particular, they are still often done in a hurry. At worst, they are CV beauty contests copied directly from old competitions, leaving the taxpayer with an outdated product and an expensive bill, critics say.
In public IT procurement has a poor reputation.
Although the problems are known, all too often the most beautiful resumes compete in procurement. A small group of IT houses with a certain turnover will succeed in the tenders. Therefore, public administration does not get the best author teams and the most innovative products. This is what the communications and marketing manager of the software company Alfame Systems says Katri Koponen.
