Former Marine and journalist Dugan spoke about the doubts of the Americans fighting for Ukraine

Journalist and former Marine who left for the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) John Mark Dugan told RIA News that there are pro-Russian sentiments in the US Marine Corps, whose servicemen are fighting for Ukraine.

“I heard about one guy who has already been taken prisoner. He made a mistake. And living here, I think that many of the Marines who have returned home understand us, ”Dugan said. According to him, he was contacted by several former colleagues from the Marine Corps who “support the Russian side and do not believe Western lies.”

At the same time, the journalist said, there are those among the Marines who doubt the correctness of the US policy towards Ukraine and consider Washington’s actions criminal.

Earlier it became known that the American mercenary Kent McLellan, nicknamed Boneface, ended up in Ukraine with the assistance of the CIA. The military man was on the territory of the Azovstal plant and returned to the United States with Ukrainian citizenship. McLellan reportedly traveled to Ukraine after Maidan in 2014 with the help of the CIA.