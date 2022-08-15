“All too well: the short film”, Taylor Swift’s music video, has surprised the film industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it has qualified as eligible to compete in the next edition of the Oscar Awards, in the category of best live action short film.

According to the report, the singer is already working with a “top-tier consulting company to guide the (project’s) awards campaign.” The thousands of her fans could not be more excited, because it would mean an important step for her career as a complete artist.

Swift was the one who wrote and directed the 13-minute video. The short is set and inspired by the new version of “All too well”, belonging to her album “Red (Taylor’s version)”. The plot tells how her three-month love affair with Jake Gyllenhaal was.

As you remember, their courtship took place at the end of 2010. The news took all their fans by surprise and it is expected that this short film will reveal more details about it.

It should be noted that Taylor Swift is not the only star in the music industry that will compete in this category. Her short film could face Kendrick Lamar’s “We cry together”, which will also tell us about the drama of a couple.