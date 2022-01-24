Former Lebanese Prime Minister and main Sunni leader Saad Hariri announced this Monday (24) his withdrawal from political life, citing as reasons the “Iranian influence” in the country, the “disorder (of the same) in the international scene” and the “internal divisions”.

The 50-year-old, thrown into the political arena after the assassination of his father, former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in 2005 announced his decision during a short speech delivered in Beirut.

This announcement comes after a series of financial and political setbacks over the past few years, at a time when Lebanon is suffering the worst socio-economic crisis in its history.

“I interrupt my participation in political life and invite my political family, the Current of the Future, to follow my path,” he said, asking the main Sunni party, which he presided over, not to present candidates for the legislative elections scheduled for May this year. .

“There is no positive opportunity in Lebanon because of the Iranian influence in the country, the disorder on the international scene, the internal divisions, sectarianism and the disintegration of the state,” said Hariri.

Saudi Arabia was Hariri’s main regional ally, but their relationship has deteriorated in recent years because Riyadh considers him to be too soft on the Shiite movement Hezbollah.

A heavyweight in Lebanese politics, Hezbollah is armed and financed by Shiite Iran, a major regional rival of Sunni Saudi Arabia, in addition to being the only faction that kept its weapons after the end of the civil war (1975-1990).

In Lebanon, which has suffered frequent political crises, Hariri has led three governments. Since coming to power in 2009, he has over the years gained a reputation as a man of compromise.

He presented his third resignation two weeks after the beginning of popular demonstrations against the political class, on October 17, 2019.

Despite his re-assignment to form government on October 22, 2020, he was unable to complete his task due to popular resentment and deep political class divisions.

In the last elections, in 2018, in which the influence of Lebanese Hezbollah was consolidated, the number of seats of Hariri’s party in the hemicycle fell by about a third. Some have linked his decline in popularity to the political concessions he made that, in their opinion, were aimed at preserving civil peace.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

