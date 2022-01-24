The choreographic exploration project Trilogy to look at slowly, the galas for the 47th anniversary of the National Folkloric Dance Company, the staging of The Wet One, the multidisciplinary proposal The Altarpiece of Wonders, the stagings of The Brave Man of the People, Peer Gynt and The Awakening of the Zombie, as well as the children’s play El hombre Elefante, make up the offer of the Secretary of Culture of the CDMX through the Theater System made available to the public, during the second half of January.

At the Esperanza Iris City Theater, a legendary venue at Calle de Donceles 36, Historic Center, on Friday 21, at 8:30 p.m., Trilogy to watch slowly will be presented, which brings together the choreographies Mr. Arigato, Mrs. Gozaimasu , Rebound Manual and Pic-Nic at New Bond, by Guillermo Aguilar, Isis Piña and Sergio Valentín, from Colectivo Querido Venado.

This historic stage will host, on Saturday 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 23 at 6:00 p.m., the gala performances of the National Folkloric Dance Company, to celebrate its 47th anniversary, with a sample of folklore and the cultural diversity of different states of Mexico.

On Saturday the 29th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday the 30th at 6:00 p.m., there will be Rabbits in the Valley of Death, by Daniel Serrano, winner of the 2016 Sonoran Book Contest, which exposes the story of Renato, a lawyer with aspirations of playwright who opposes a medical procedure that transfers a disease to another body by means of a machine.

Meanwhile, the A Poco No Forum, a space located at 49 República de Cuba Street, in the Center, will have free admission until January 23 (Thursday and Friday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 7:00 p.m. and Sundays, 6:00 p.m.) to enjoy the montage El wet, by Granma Producciones, which talks about the famous American dream in a tent format in homage to that theatrical genre that emerged in our country in the 1930s.

In the same scenic space and also free of charge, from January 27 to 30 (Thursday and Friday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, 6:00 p.m.) the altarpiece of wonders is offered, proposed by the company Golden Ensemble of the Juana de Asbaje Theater Association that poses a mosaic of images, music and scenes in which love, passions, fortune and pleasure are the scenic triggers representative of the Spanish Golden Age.

At the Benito Juárez Theater, located at Villalongín 15, Colonia Cuauhtémoc, from January 20 to 23 (Thursday and Friday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ), you can see El hombre bravo del pueblo, by the Leviatán Collective, which addresses the issue of masculinity and social behavior after the arrival of the young Cristy Mahon in an abandoned town in the north of the country and becomes an icon after stating that he killed to your father.

The billboard continues

In addition, from January 27 to February 6 (Thursday and Friday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 7:00 p.m., and Sundays, 6:00 p.m.) Peer Gynt, from the Marionetitlan company, will present a fantastic play on a young dreamer in search of his identity, who wants to be something great, while his mother wants him to put his feet on the ground.

Finally, at the Sergio Magaña Theater, located at 114 Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Street, in the Santa María La Ribera neighborhood, from January 22 to February 13 (Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m.) presents The Elephant Man, from La Sombra Producciones, which recreates the life of the first patient diagnosed with Proteus Syndrome, whose appearance contrasts with a heart of gold that teaches that the world is an enormous spectacle of phenomena, in which we are all misshapen

Also in the same theater of the Secretariat of Culture of the capital, from January 27 to February 6 (Thursday, Friday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 7:00 p.m., and Sundays, 6:00 p.m.) there will be shows of The awakening of the zombie , from the Los Pinches Chamacos company; a fantastic story about a student expert in a zombie-hitman video game.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the venues and at TicketMaster; In a limited amount, a 50 percent discount is applied to basic level students, teachers, people with disabilities, government workers and Inapam with valid credentials.

The capacity of the theaters of the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City is maintained at 75 percent and all sanitary measures such as temperature taking, application of antibacterial gel and permanent use of face masks are followed.

The Ministry of Culture of Mexico City continues to guarantee access to the performing arts, as part of the exercise of the cultural rights of the population.