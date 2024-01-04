DThe Union of Values ​​wants to decide at a general meeting about the first steps towards founding a party. “The party could already run in the upcoming East German state elections and would work with all parties that support this program and that are ready for a change in policy in Germany,” wrote former Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and chairman of the Union of Values, Hans-Georg Maaßen, to the German press -Agency on Thursday upon request. t-online had previously reported on the plans of the Union of Values. This year there are state elections in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg.

According to Maaßen, a general meeting of the Union of Values ​​is planned for January 20th in Erfurt. A decision should be made there about transferring the naming rights to a newly founded party called ValuesUnion. The previous association WertUnion should therefore become a support association “that pursues the goal of supporting conservative politics in Germany,” as Maaßen wrote.

“If the general meeting agrees to these far-reaching changes, this would be the first step towards a separation of the Values ​​Union from the CDU and CSU,” said Maaßen. The Union of Values ​​was previously considered particularly conservative and for a long time close to the Union, but it is not an official party structure of the CDU or CSU. According to its own information, the Union of Values ​​has around 4,000 members. A party expulsion process is underway against Maaßen, who is himself a CDU member.

Maaßen wrote that the members of the Union of Values ​​are connected to the CDU and CSU “over memberships that have sometimes lasted for decades, but since Angela Merkel, today's Union parties no longer represent the core brand of the CDU: freedom instead of socialism.”

Last year it became clear that the CDU federal chairman Friedrich Merz and the federal executive board of the CDU “are not ready for a policy change”. “Rather, the left-wing course of the Merkel CDU should be continued. “Merkel’s policies have caused significant damage to Germany in all political areas,” said Maaßen.