Madrid (AFP)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that the Royal Club will be his last stop before retiring, in a press interview published on Saturday.

Ancelotti, 63, won the five major leagues in Europe, and last year led Real Madrid to winning the Champions League for the second time with him.

The Italian’s contract expires at the Santiago Bernabeu, during his second term in the Spanish capital, in June 2024.

“This stage at Real Madrid will end my career,” Ancelotti told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. After Los Blancos, I will retire.”

He added, “Until a few years ago, the priorities were technical and tactical, and now, I am invaded by human relations, knowledge of others, and confrontation with new generations.”

“Real is the best in football,” he said. It makes sense to stop completely after this experience.”

Ancelotti had said last May that he might end his career with Real. At the time, he added to the “Prime Video” platform, saying, “If Real Madrid keeps me here for 10 years, I will coach for 10 years.”

“I would like to spend time with my grandchildren and go on vacation with my wife. There are many things I have neglected and I may lie to do,” he added.

On Sunday, Ancelotti’s team begins the campaign to defend its La Liga match against Almeria, who has recently returned to the spotlight.