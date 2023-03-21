The III World Forum on Human Rights, which since Monday debates on cooperation, justice and equality throughout the world, gathers thousands of activists and international political figures in Buenos Aires in a meeting not exempt from criticism for its alleged partisanship.

Within the framework of this event, the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, met this Monday with former Colombian president Ernesto Samper (1994-1998).

Official sources reported that Fernández received Ernesto Samper at the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Argentine Executive.

Samper, who was also former Secretary General of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) between 2014 and 2017, will be one of the featured speakers in the forum’s special debateswhich will delve into issues of cooperation, justice and equality around the world.

The meeting was held at the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Executive Branch, and was attended by presence of former Heads of State from Bolivia, Evo Morales; Colombia, Ernesto Samper; Ecuador, Rafael Correa, and from Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

“It is very important and I am glad that we can start the week talking about human rights. And that there are also such representative men and women to be able to illuminate the debate”, pondered the Argentine president.

This forum, organized by the International Center for the Promotion of Human Rights (CIPDH) and by the Human Rights Secretariat of Argentina, includes activities, including debates, workshops, presentation of experiences of struggle and mobilization for human rights, activities artistic and cultural, with the participation of some 12,000 people from 98 countries.

Within the framework of the World Forum on DD. HH., the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, met this Monday with the former Colombian president, Ernesto Samper. Photo: EFE / Presidency of Argentina

Support group for Cristina Kirchner

Between the 150 speakers summoned In addition to the former Colombian president, several Latin American former presidents stand out, such as the Uruguayan José ‘Pepe’ Mujica (2010-2015), the Bolivian Evo Morales (2006-2019), the Ecuadorian Rafael Correa (2007-2017), and the former president of the Government from Spain José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (2004-2011).

Several are members of the Puebla Group, which this Tuesday, within the framework of this forum, will hold a meeting to “support” the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández, and to denounce the alleged “lawfare” (judicial persecution) against who governed Argentina between 2007 and 2015.

This “transversal support” meeting for the former president was going to take place last December, but it had to be rescheduled due to Fernández’s health issues.

Cristina suffered an attack on September 1 and She was sentenced in December to 6 years in prison and disqualified from holding public office in a trial for fraudulent administration and whose sentence was appealed.

Alberto Fernández maintained that “neoliberalism is right now attacking the pillars of life.”

“We saw it in Bolivia with Evo Morales. We saw it in Brazil with Lula. We saw it in Ecuador with dear Correa. We see it in Argentina with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. We see it in Chile, where the process of Marco Enríquez-Ominami continues over the years and they hold him hostage without the Justice ruling,” he said.

EFE