This Tuesday, March 21, the trial begins in which the actress Gwyneth Paltrow (Los Angeles, 50 years old) will be tried for a ski accident at a Utah resort (USA) in which she was involved seven years ago, in 2016. It is still unknown if the businesswoman and owner of the Goop lifestyle portal will attend the trial and testify in front of the judge to defend herself against the accusations of Terry Sanderson, the 69-year-old retired doctor with whom she had the mishap.

Sanderson formalized the complaint in 2019, three years after the accident, alleging that “he was knocked down with force and left him unconscious.” In addition, the lawsuit explains how the incident caused him “a permanent traumatic brain injury, left him with four broken ribs, pain, depression, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, and disfigurement,” the lawsuit reads. Initially, he demanded 3.1 million dollars for the damage caused, but that amount has been reduced as the judicial investigation progressed.

But not everything seems so clear. As early as 2019, Paltrow denied Sanderson’s accusations and claimed that he was to blame for the ski accident. Furthermore, he accused her of trying to exploit his wealth and fame by initiating the legal action. Sources close to the Oscar-winning actress explained yesterday to the newspaper New York Post that Paltrow will testify in his defense, but that it is not yet clear when he will appear. The trial is scheduled to last up to eight days.

The Goop founder’s version of events differs from Sanderson’s complaint. The retiree explained at the time that he was skiing a beginner’s slope at Deer Valley Resort in February 2016 when he heard a “hysterical scream” before being hit from behind and losing consciousness. “Reliving this is difficult. It was an amazing day skiing with five other friends. We passed two slowdown signals. I heard that hysterical scream and was instantly hit from behind. It’s all I remember, ”he explained in a 2019 press conference.

In addition, he stated that Paltrow left him injured on the mountain and did not even help him or ask for help. However, the actress claimed that he was the one who hit her from behind, that she stopped skiing because of the collision and that the man apologized, but that she told him that she was fine and that there was nothing to worry about.

In fact, the ski instructor with whom Paltrow’s nine-year-old son was confirmed his version, although he did not witness the exact moment in which the accident occurred, he only heard her scream and when she turned, she was already in soil. After that, the complainant accused him of presenting false testimony. The interpreter, for her part, seeks a “symbolic” compensation of one dollar plus her lawyer’s fees. On the other hand, and after the judge dismissed part of Sanderson’s claims, he claims $300,000 (about 278,000 euros, at current exchange rates), almost three million less than what he initially asked for.

Although they are two contradictory versions (and two very different economic claims), the fact that the doctor fell is repeated in both testimonies. And under the Skier Responsibility Code, a Summit County (Utah) ordinance, skiers must stop immediately at the scene of a collision and help any injured person to give them reasonable assistance. Also, once an accident occurs, the skiers involved in the event have to give their name and address to an employee of the area.