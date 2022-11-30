Zemin was treating leukemia and had multiple organ failure; Former Chinese leader died in Shanghai on Wednesday (30.Nov)

Former President of China Jiang Zemin passed away at the age of 96 at 12:13 pm (local time) this Wednesday (30.Nov.2022) in Shanghai, his hometown. Zemin had leukemia and multiple organ failure and couldn’t resist.

The announcement of the death of the former Chinese leader was released by the Committee of the Communist Party of China (PCC) in a letter addressed to the Party, the military and the Chinese people. The statement recalls Zemin’s history as leader of the country and regrets the politician’s death.

“Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death is an immeasurable loss for our party, our army and our people of all ethnic groups. The Party Central Committee calls on the entire Party, the entire army, and people of all ethnic groups across the country to turn pain into strength, inherit the legacy of Comrade Jiang Zemin, and express our condolences with practical actions.”says an excerpt from Letter🇧🇷

Jiang Zemin ruled China from 1993 to 2002 and helped establish the country as a global superpower. The former general secretary of the Communist Party was chosen by then-Supreme Leader of China Deng Xiaoping to head the party after Zhao Ziyang was ousted during the rise of the pro-democracy movement.

Among Zemin’s main achievements are China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 and the Beijing Olympics held in 2008. It was during his rule, in 1997, that Hong Kong returned to Chinese territory after more than 150 years under British rule.

The politician’s last public appearance was in 2019 at a military parade in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.