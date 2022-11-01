Former British minister suspended for participating in a ‘reality show’

Former British Minister of Health matt hancockwho took the reins of the fight against coronavirus for much of the pandemic, he has been suspended as a deputy of the Preserved Partyr for joining a reality show in which various celebrities have to survive in a jungle.

Also read: Putin’s ‘Number One Enemy’ Reveals the Russian President’s Greatest Weakness.

the situation is serious enough to suspend your seat with immediate effect

The Ex minister, 44, will travel to Australia this month to participate in “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” (“I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!”), a program in which the participants undergo extreme tests such as putting their heads in containers full of insects and eating all kinds of animals.

The person in charge of parliamentary discipline of the “tories”, Simon Hart, announced that after a conversation with Hancock considers that the situation “is serious enough to suspend his seat with immediate effect.”

The British Minister of Culture, Matt Hancock, recalled that his country will strengthen the Data Protection law to deal with the problem of leaking personal information.

Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, so this is an amazing opportunity to connect with the 12 million Brits who watch the show.

Hancock fell from grace last year when a tabloid aired security camera footage of him kissing and hugging one of his assistants at the Ministry, despite social distancing rules that were still in place during the lockdown. pandemic, which forced him to resign as head of Health.

The politician, who will now sit as an independent in the House of Commons, resigned this week from the race to chair Parliament’s Treasury committee and announced the forthcoming publication of a book in which he recounts his experience in government during the pandemic. .

A source close to Hancock, whose identity has not been revealed, told the “Sky News” network: “Matt does not expect to serve in government again, so this is an incredible opportunity to connect with the 12 million Britons who watch (the show) every night.

EFE.

More news