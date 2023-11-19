Former American first lady Rosalynn Carter died this Sunday, November 19, at the age of 96, the Carter Center reported. The former first lady was married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States (1977-1981), winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and who is now 99 years old, highlighted a statement from the organization without profit motive.

“The best thing I did was marry Rosalynn,” is how former President Carter expressed himself about his wife, Rosalynn, in a 2015 interview on the C-SPAN cable channel, where he added that this was the “pinnacle” of his life.

A tireless advocate for mental health during and after her time as first lady, Rosalynn continued her career as a political activist by being a part of the nonprofit organizations Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity.

The family of the longest-serving presidential couple in American history announced last May that Rosalynn Carter suffered from dementia, but that she continued to “live happily” in her residence in her native Plains (Georgia, USA), where she died “peacefully.” and with his family,” according to a statement from the Carter Center.

Upon arriving at the White House in 1977, Jimmy and Rosalynn combined a team of president and first lady rarely seen in American politics: the then president described his wife as “an extension” of him, in addition to being “his advisor.” closest”. Rosalynn was also part of tours throughout Latin America to promote gender equality in the region.

“I think she understands the conscience of the American people and their attitudes, perhaps better than I do,” the then president stated in 1978 for the local press, revealing that he shared “almost everything” with his wife to seek her advice, with the exception of classified information.

News in development…