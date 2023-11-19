Germany | A 14-year-old soccer player died after colliding with an opponent

In honor of Junior, a moment of silence was held over the weekend in various parts of Dortmund.

14-year-old a soccer player has died after colliding with an opponent in a match in Germany. German media, among other things, are reporting on the matter RTL and Bild.

I grinned– the youngster represented the C-juniors of the DJK TuS Körne team from Dortmund. He collided with an opponent in a match against BW Alstedde on Saturday last week. He died from injuries sustained in the collision on Thursday of this week.

All teams in the Dortmund area observed a minute’s silence before their matches this weekend.

DJK TuS Körne published an obituary in honor of Irvin on their website.

“Irvin’s death leaves us shocked and extremely saddened. We are endlessly sad and powerless,” the website states.

“We already miss his friendly nature and laughter. The gap left by Irvin cannot be filled.”

The Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund published their condolences on the messaging service X, i.e. the former Twitter.

“Borussia Dortmund is mourning a 14-year-old junior player. The entire Dortmund football family is shocked and very sad. Our thoughts are with the family and relatives,” the release states.

Organized for the family for fundraising by Sunday evening, more than 14,000 euros had been donated.